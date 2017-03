03-24-2017 | 15:30 PM

Mealey's Insurance - Liquidator Of Insolvent Insurers: Claims Against Reinsurer Are Sufficient

CHICAGO - The liquidator of a pair of insolvent insurers told a federal court in Illinois on March 22 that the claims she brings against a mortgage insurance reinsurer are sufficient to survive a motion to dismiss (People of the State of Illinois, ex rel., Acting Director of Insurance, Anne Melissa Dowling v. HMC Reinsurance Company, a Vermont Corporation, No. 16-cv-08156, N.D. Ill.).