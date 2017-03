03-24-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - No Coverage Owed For Insured's Land, Relocation Damages, Federal Judge Rules

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - An Alabama federal judge on March 21 held that federal flood insurer does not owe coverage for an insured's claim for land and relocation damages arising from a heavy rain that caused a local river to flood (Crawford Nixon v. Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co., No. 15-00186, N.D. Ala., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 40239).