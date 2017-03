03-24-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Campbell Soup Trans Fat Labeling Class Suit Dismissed; Motions For Sanctions Denied

SAN DIEGO - A California federal judge on March 21 granted a motion to dismiss a class complaint accusing Campbell Soup Co. of deceiving customers by labeling soup as healthy even though it contained trans fat but denied motions by both parties seeking sanctions (Harold Brower, et al. v. Campbell Soup Company, No. 16-1005, S.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 40792).