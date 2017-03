03-24-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Energy Firm Says It Will File SIAC Arbitration Over Shares In Mine

SUBIACO, Western Australia - An Australian energy firm on March 23 announced that it will commence arbitration with the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) against a uranium holding company, asserting claims related to a notice requesting that it determine the value of its shares in a mine.