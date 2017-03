03-24-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Group Seeks Encrypted EPA Communications In FOIA Lawsuit

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A government watchdog group on March 21 filed a complaint in District of Columbia federal court against the Environmental Protection Agency, alleging that the agency violated the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), 5 U.S.C. 552, by not timely providing certain employees' communications that were sent using an encryption application (Cause of Action Institute v. Environmental Protection Agency, No. 1:17-cv-00509, D. D.C.).