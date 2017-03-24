03-24-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge: Plaintiffs' Negligence, Products Liability Claims Fail Without Expert Testimony

MILWAUKEE - Excluding expert testimony on the cause and origin of a fire, a Wisconsin federal judge ruled March 21 that plaintiffs cannot prevail on their claims of strict products liability or negligence because "without competent expert testimony, the jury would be forced to speculate about the cause of the fire" (S.V. Gopalratnam and Hemalatha Gopalratnam, et al. v. Hewlett Packard Co. and ABC Insurance Co. v. Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. and Dynapack Technology Corp., No. 13-618, E.D. Wis., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 40386).