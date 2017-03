03-24-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Refuses To Compel Arbitration Of Investor's Claims In China

WILMINGTON, Del. - A Delaware federal judge on March 22 denied a motion filed by several companies to compel arbitration of claims asserted by an investor in relation to supply and operating agreements, finding that neither of the arbitration provisions in the contracts applies to his claims (Pei Chuang v. OD Expense, et al., No. 1:16-cv-00915, D. Del., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 40913).