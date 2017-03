03-24-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Plaintiffs' Counsel Sanctioned For Behavior During Wage-And-Hour Deposition

SAN FRANCISCO - An attorney representing the named plaintiffs in a wage-and-hour class complaint must pay $7,706.32 in sanctions after acting in an "unprofessional" and "disrespectful" manner during deposition, a California federal magistrate judge ruled March 21, adding that the attorney "might benefit from mental health treatment and sensitivity training" (Shaon Robinson, et al. v. The Chefs' Warehouse, No. 15-5421, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 40824).