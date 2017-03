03-24-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Colorado Appeals Panel Affirms Summary Judgment In Car Crash Suit

DENVER - A Colorado appeals panel on March 23 affirmed summary judgment for a property owner in a suit in which a woman was injured after a car crash on the owner's property because the state Premises Liability Act (PLA) provides the "sole legal remedy for a plaintiff involved in an automobile collision with a defendant landowner on a landowner's private property" (Faith Leah Tancrede v. Duane Freund, et al., No. 16CA0224, Colo. App., 6th Div., 2017 Colo. App. LEXIS 338).