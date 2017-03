03-24-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Mississippi Panel Affirms Summary Judgment In Premises Liability Suit

JACKSON, Miss. - A Mississippi Court of Appeals panel on March 21 affirmed summary judgment to a mother in a suit where a daughter sued her after being injured on her property because there is not a genuine issue of material fact on whether the tractor was defective or in an unsafe condition (Delois King v. Willie B. King, No. 2015-CA-01395, Miss. App., 2017 Miss. App. LEXIS 151).