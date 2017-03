03-24-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Iowa Enacts Law Codifying Bare-Metal Defense, Bankruptcy Transparency

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa became the first state to legislatively bar asbestos claims arising from third-party parts on March 23 after its governor signed legislation codifying the bare-metal and component parts doctrine. The law also requires additional transparency in asbestos-related trust filings, imposes medical criteria from bringing asbestos- and silica-related claims, restricts trial consolidation and negates certain forms of successor liability.