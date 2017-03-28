03-28-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Court Affirms Verdict For Unpaid Overtime For Newspaper Employees

LOS ANGELES - After finding that all of a newspaper's challenges to a jury verdict in favor of former employees, who asserted claims for violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL) and other causes of action related to the termination of their jobs, failed, a California court on March 23 affirmed an award of damages in their favor for unpaid wages and overtime (Sun K. Byun, et al. v. Joong-Ang Daily News California, Inc., No. B270539, Calif. App., 2nd Dist., Div. 8, 2017 Cal. App. Unpub. LEXIS 2015).