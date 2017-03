03-28-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Appeals Court Finds Woman Waived Sufficiency-Of-Evidence Argument

HARRISBURG, Pa. - An appeals court panel in Pennsylvania on March 23 affirmed a woman's conviction and sentencing for insurance fraud, finding that she waived her argument challenging the sufficiency of the evidence that was presented during trial (Commonwealth of Pennsylvania v. Emma Comer, No. 1520 MDA 2016, Penn. Super., 2017 Pa. Super. Unpub. LEXIS 1100).