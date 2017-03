03-28-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Asbestos Reinsurance Dispute Parties Ordered To Meet For Settlement Conference

UTICA, N.Y. - A federal magistrate judge in New York on March 27 ordered parties to a reinsurance dispute to meet for a settlement conference with the magistrate judge (Utica Mutual Insurance Company v. Fireman's Fund Insurance Company, No. 09-cv-00853, N.D. N.Y.).