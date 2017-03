03-28-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Insurer Acted Arbitrarily In Determining Disability Onset Date, 1st Circuit Panel Says

BOSTON - The First Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on March 24 determined that a disability insurer acted arbitrarily and capriciously by relying on a job description of a generic "lawyer" rather than a job description of a specialized "environmental lawyer" when it determined the onset date of a claimant's disability (Jane Doe v. Standard Insurance Co., No. 16-2085, 1st Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 5232).