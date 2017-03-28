03-28-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Insurers Sue Saudi Arabia Under Justice Against Sponsors Of Terrorism Act

NEW YORK - Insurers on March 23 filed a new complaint against Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and/or the Saudi High Commission for Relief of Bosnia & Herzegovina (SHC) in a federal district court, contending that facts and related evidence presented by victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks have taken on additional significance as a result of the U.S. Congress' enactment of the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act (JASTA) this past September (Underwriters Inc., et al. v. Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, et al., No. 17-02129, S.D. N.Y.).