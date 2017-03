03-28-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge: Decision-Making Authority Does Not 'Arise Out Of' Tangible Property Damage

HOUSTON - A Texas federal judge on March 23 found that an insurance policy's property damage exclusion does not bar directors and officers and entity liability coverage for at least two underlying claims against a homeowners association insured stemming from Hurricane Ike damage (The Landing Council of Co-Owners v. Federal Insurance Co., No. 15-1902, S.D. Texas, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 42087).