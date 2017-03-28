03-28-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Trims Some Claims Over Billing For Vein Procedures Due To Pleadings

CHICAGO - A federal judge in Illinois dismissed without prejudice claims from a man that his former employer falsely billed Medicare, Medicaid and other private insurers for endovascular laser therapy (EVLT) procedures that were not medically necessary or done with reused laser fibers, finding that the allegations were not made with the required level of specificity to support his False Claims Act (FCA) allegations (United States of America, ex rel. Constantine Zverev, et al. v. USA Vein Clinics of Chicago, LLC, et al., No. 12 CV 8004, N.D. Ill., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 43807).