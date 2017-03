03-28-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Louisiana High Court Majority Refuses To Hear Appeal In Medical Malpractice Suit

NEW ORLEANS - A majority of the Louisiana Supreme Court refused to reconsider an appeals court's affirmation of a lower court's finding that a doctor breached the standard of care applicable to an obstetrician and gynecologist in failing to obtain a patient's informed consent before performing surgery, according to a March 24 news release (Renea Fanguy v. Lexington Insurance Co., et al., No. 2017-C-0195, La. Sup.)