03-28-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Patent Board Deems All 4 Challenged Claims Obvious In Final Decision

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A challenger of a dentistry patent prevailed before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board March 26 when in a final written decision the board deemed four claims obvious in light of three pieces of prior art (ClearCorrect Operating LLC v. Align Technology Inc., No. IPR2016-00270, PTAB).