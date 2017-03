03-28-2017 | 15:45 PM

Mealey's IP/Tech - Patent Board In Final Decision Says Invention Claims Abstract Idea

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A claimed method of processing merchandise discounts based upon a computerized membership system does not pass muster under Section 101 of the Patent Act, 35 U.S.C. 1 et seq., the Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruled March 27 in a final written decision (The Kroger Company, et al. v. Nexuscard Inc., No. CBM2015-00183, PTAB).