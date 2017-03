03-28-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Twitter Seeks Inter Partes Review Of Web Content Patent

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Asserting eight separate grounds of unpatentability, Twitter Inc. on March 24 took aim at a patent directed at creating and sharing web content in a new petition for inter partes review (IPR) with the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (Twitter Inc. v. Yootoo Technologies LLC, No. IPR2017-01131, PTAB).