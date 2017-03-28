03-28-2017 | 15:45 PM

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Federal Judge Says Expert Testimony Is Permitted In Racial Discrimination Suit

CHICAGO - Expert testimony on sociological and statistical analysis is allowed in a racial discrimination lawsuit between an employer and its former employees to discuss whether minority employees received disparate treatment, an Illinois federal judge held March 24, finding that the testimony meets the standards set forth in Daubert v. Merrell Dow Pharmaceuticals Inc., 509 U.S. 579 (1993) (Kenneth Martin, et al. v. F.E. Moran Inc. and Fire Protection of Northern Illinois, No. 13-03526, N.D. Ill., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 42974).