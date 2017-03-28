03-28-2017 | 15:45 PM

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - U.S. High Court Won't Hear Appeal After $7.25B Antitrust Settlement Is Scuttled

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Supreme Court on March 27 denied a petition for certiorari filed by class members in a credit card fee lawsuit in which a $7.25 billion class action settlement was reached in December 2013 and then set aside by the Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on June 30, 2016, after it determined that the merchant class had divided interests and needed separate counsel (Photos Etc. Corp., et al. v. Home Depot, U.S.A., Inc., et al., No. 16-710, U.S. Sup., 2017 U.S. LEXIS 2042).