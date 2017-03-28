03-28-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Securities/D&O Liability - Investors Failed To Plead Motive, Opportunity In Pleading Scienter, Judge Rules

NEW YORK - Shareholders in a securities class action lawsuit have failed to plead any elements of scienter in making their federal securities law claims against a supplier of lightweighting and noise, vibration and harshness solutions for personal and commercial vehicles and certain of the executive officers, a federal judge in New York ruled March 23 in granting the defendants' motion to dismiss (Raymond Thomas, et al. v. Shiloh Industries Inc., et al., No. 15-7449, S.D. N.Y., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 42512).