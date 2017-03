03-28-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - N.J. High Court Finds State Shielded From Liability For Pre-Spill Act Incident

TRENTON, N.J. - The New Jersey Supreme Court on March 27 voted 6-1 in favor of vacating a ruling denying the state of New Jersey's motion to dismiss a contribution lawsuit brought by NL Industries Inc. under the New Jersey Spill Compensation and Control Act (Spill Act), finding that the state could raise the sovereign immunity defense for an incident that occurred before the act was enacted (NL Industries, Inc. v. State of New Jersey, No. A-44-15, N.J. Sup., 2017 N.J. LEXIS 325).