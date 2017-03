03-28-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Texas Appeals Panel: Tobacco Tax Does Not Violate U.S. Constitution

AUSTIN, Texas - On remand from the Texas Supreme Court, a state appellate panel on March 24 found that a tax enacted on nonparticipating manufacturers in a statewide tobacco settlement does not violate the equal protection and due process clauses of the U.S. Constitution and reversed summary judgment granted to the small tobacco companies (Glenn Hegar, et al. v. Texas Small Tobacco Coalition and Global Tobacco Inc., No. 03-13-00753-CV, Texas App., 3rd Dist., 2017 Tex. App. LEXIS 2547).