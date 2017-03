03-29-2017 | 18:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - California Federal Judge: Supplement Labeling Class Suit Belongs In State Court

SAN DIEGO - A class lawsuit over nutritional supplement labeling belongs in state court because the combined amount in controversy is less than $5 million, even when a 25 percent attorney fee award is included, a California federal judge ruled March 24, rejecting arguments by both sides that the case should remain in federal court (Paige Petkevicius, et al. v. NBTY, Inc., et al., No. 14-2616, S.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 43636).