03-29-2017 | 18:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Wells Fargo Agrees To Pay $110M To Settle Unauthorized Accounts Class Claims

SAN FRANCISCO - Wells Fargo & Co. and Wells Fargo Bank N.A. have agreed to pay $110 million to end claims by a class of individuals who allege that the banking company opened accounts, enrolled them in products and services and submitted applications for products and services without consent, according to a joint notice of settlement filed March 28 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California (Shahriar Jabbari, et al. v. Wells Fargo & Company, et al., No. 15-2159, N.D. Calif.).