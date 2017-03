03-29-2017 | 18:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Disability Plan's Provision Granting Discretionary Authority Is Void

SAN FRANCISCO - A de novo standard of review must be applied in a claimant's suit seeking long-term disability benefits because the plan's discretionary authority provision is void under California state law, a California federal judge said March 27 (Peter Englert v. The Prudential Insurance Company of America, No. 15-4814, N.D. Calif.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 44833).