03-29-2017 | 18:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Judge Hands Insurer Mixed Results In Colorectal Cancer Test Coverage Case

GREENSBORO, N.C. - An insurer received mixed results in its challenge to claims that it failed to properly compensate the developer of a colorectal cancer screening test, with a federal judge in North Carolina dismissing some of the claims on March 27 but largely allowing Employee Retirement Income Security Act claims to proceed (Exact Sciences Corp. and Exact Sciences Laboratories LLC v. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, No. 16-125, M.D. N.C., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 44679).