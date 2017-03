03-29-2017 | 18:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Finds Lack Of Standing To Assert UCL Claim Against Popcorn Maker

SAN DIEGO - A California federal judge on March 27 dismissed a consumer's amended complaint in which she asserted violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL) and other claims related to partially hydrogenated vegetable oils in popcorn that she purchased, finding that the pleading contained the same defects as the original complaint (Jacquelyn McGee v. Diamond Foods Inc., No. 14cv2446, S.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 44723).