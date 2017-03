03-29-2017 | 18:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Reinsurer Wants To Know Why Reinsured Allocated Asbestos Losses The Way It Did

BOSTON - A reinsurer asked a federal court in Massachusetts on March 24 to compel its reinsured to supply documents relating to the allocation of asbestos-related losses (Lamorak Insurance Company v. Everest Reinsurance Co., No. 15-cv-13425, D. Mass.).