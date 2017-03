03-30-2017 | 15:15 PM

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Court Finds Release On Employment Termination Was Not Defamatory

LOS ANGELES - After finding that a former president and founder of a clothing company failed to show that he would likely succeed on the merits of his claims at trial, a California court on March 28 affirmed judgment in favor of an investment firm on his claims for defamation and violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL) (Dov Charney v. Standard General, L.P., et al., No. B268928, Calif. App., 2nd Dist., Div. 5, 2017 Cal. App. LEXIS 274).