03-30-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Court Finds Uninsured Motorist Case Did Not Prevent Bad Faith Claim

SEATTLE - A Washington state court on March 28 reversed a trial court's decision that granted summary judgment for an insurer on an insurer's bad faith claim in relation to a coverage suit, finding that a previous action seeking uninsured motorist coverage did not preclude her from filing a bad faith action (Anastasia Forston-Kemmerer v. Allstate Insurance Co., No. 34640-4-III, Wash. App., Div. 3, 2017 Wash. App. LEXIS 739).