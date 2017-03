03-30-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Disability Claimant's Suit Properly States Claim For Relief, Federal Judge Says

BILLINGS, Mont. - A Montana federal judge on March 28 denied a disability insurer's motion to dismiss after determining that the disability claimant's complaint properly states a claim for relief under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (Theresa Sand-Smith v. Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston, No. 17-0004, D. Mont., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 45808).