03-30-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Insured's Misrepresentation Defeats Coverage, Bad Faith Claim, Judge Rules

BALTIMORE - Finding that a policyholder was bound by a material misrepresentation made by its insurance broker on a policy application, a Maryland federal judge on March 27 held that an insurer was entitled to rescind the policy, defeating the insured's breach of contract and bad faith claims (Dominant Investments 113 LLC v. United States Liability Insurance Co., No.1:16-cv-03081, D. Md., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 44008).