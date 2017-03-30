03-30-2017 | 15:15 PM

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Adopts Magistrate's Recommendation To Defer Insurer's Indemnification Duty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Florida federal judge on March 28 adopted a magistrate's report that recommended staying the portion of a professional liability insurer's declaratory judgment lawsuit that disputes it duty to indemnify its property management firm insured pending the resolution of underlying theft and conversion claims against the insured and its directors and officers (Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Company v. Stazac Management, Inc., et al., No. 16-369, M.D. Fla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 44983).