03-30-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge: Water Exclusion Bars Coverage To Insureds For Damage From Collapsed Pipe

MIAMI - An insurance policy's water exclusion precludes payment to insureds for water damage and other repairs stemming from their collapsed and backed-up pipe, a Florida federal judge ruled March 28, granting summary judgment to the insurer (Ken Cameron and Michelle Cameron v. Scottsdale Insurance Co., No. 16-21704, S.D. Fla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 45474).