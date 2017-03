03-30-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Illinois Federal Judge Finds Ethics Violation In Trademark Case

CHICAGO - All previous pleadings by counsel for three common-law trademark defendants were stricken March 28 by an Illinois federal judge as a sanction for ethics violations (Lectric Limited v. DGW Inc., No. 15-7744, N.D. Ill., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 44867).