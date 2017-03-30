03-30-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - 9th Circuit: Cab Drivers Working The Phoenix Airport Are Not Employees

SAN FRANCISCO - Taxi drivers who lease cabs to pick up passengers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona are in business for themselves and not economically dependent on AAA Cab Service Inc. and are not employees under federal or state law, the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled March 27 in the drivers' consolidated class action, affirming a trial court's grant of summary judgment in AAA Cab (Ivan Pentchev Iontchev, et al. v. AAA Cab Service, Inc., et al., No. 15-15789, 9th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 5326).