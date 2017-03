03-30-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - ICSID Grants Request To Discontinue Pipeline Case Filed Against United States

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) on March 27 released its order discontinuing an arbitration commenced by two Canadian entities that sought damages from the United States in relation to their investment in a crude oil pipeline (TransCanada Corporation & TransCanada PipeLines Limited v. The Government of The United States, No. ARB/16/21, ICSID).