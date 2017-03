03-30-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Bars Damages Opinion On Flooding, Grants Judgment On Classwide Stigma Damages

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Allowing expert testimony on the cause of flooding to neighborhoods but excluding testimony on damages due to an error in methodology, a Florida federal judge on March 25 simultaneously granted homeowners class certification on the issue of liability and granted summary judgment to a paper mill company as to classwide stigma damages (John Navelski, et al. v. International Paper Co., No. 14-445, N.D. Fla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 44411).