03-30-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Rules On Insurer's Duty To Hurricane Sandy Claims Based On Expert Testimony

TRENTON, N.J. - After finding expert testimony on the scope and value of damages incurred by two supermarkets during Hurricane Sandy to be admissible, a New Jersey federal judge on March 28 granted in part and denied in part summary judgment to an insurer (MD Retail Corp. d/b/a Monmouth Beach Supermarket and MS Retail Corp. d/b/a Sea Bright Supermarket v. AmGuard Insurance Group, No. 14-6589, D. N.J., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 44996).