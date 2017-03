03-30-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Seismic Workers Granted Class Certification In Wage Dispute

HOUSTON - A Texas federal magistrate judge on March 27 certified a class of workers paid on a day-rate basis who allege that they worked more than their allotted 12 hours per day but were not paid overtime (Darnell Senegal, et al. v. Fairfield Industries, Inc., d/b/a Fairfield Nodal, No. 16-2113, S.D. Texas, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 43830).