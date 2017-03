03-30-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Judge Allows Couple To Name Contractor As A Defendant In Deadly Defects Suit

TAMPA, Fla. - A couple can amend a lawsuit claiming that defects in the construction of their home allowed for mold growth that led to the death of their daughter to include the general contractor who built the home, a federal judge in Florida ruled March 28 (Rohan B. Goldson, et al. v. KB Home, et al., No. 17-cv-340-T-24 AEP, M.D. Fla.).