03-30-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Judge Denies Certification Of Class Over Defective Shingles, Strikes Some Experts

TRENTON, N.J. - A federal judge in New Jersey on March 28 denied a motion to certify a class for consumers of cedar shingles that allegedly cup and curl due to water retention and struck testimony from experts for the plaintiffs and manufacturer Maibec Inc. (Ilene Stern, et al. v. Maibec, Inc., No. 11-3951, D. N.J.).