03-30-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Mississippi Appeals Panel Affirms Summary Judgment In Premises Liability Suit

JACKSON, Miss. - A Mississippi appellate panel on March 28 affirmed a trial court's order that granted summary judgment to a baseball league in a slip-and-fall suit after finding that the league was not required to warn a woman who injured herself about a small hole on a grassy hill (Tiffany Griffin v. Grenada Youth League, No. 2015-CA-01867-COA, Miss. App., 2017 Miss. App. LEXIS 172).