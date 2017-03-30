03-30-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Mississippi Appeals Panel Rules Statute Of Limitations Bars Wrongful Death Suit

JACKSON, Miss. - In a March 28 en banc decision, a Mississippi Court of Appeals majority affirmed a lower court decision to grant summary judgment to a psychiatrist and the practice he worked for in a suit where the plaintiffs claimed that a psychiatrist and the practice he worked for were responsible for a patient committing suicide because the claims were barred by the one-year statute of limitations (Graham Irby, et al. v. Sudhakar Madakasira M.D., et al., No. 2015-CA-01759-COA, Miss. App., 2017 Miss. App. LEXIS 173).