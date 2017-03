03-30-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Plaintiffs Allowed To File Amended Complaint In Insulin Pump Case

LEXINGTON, Ky. - A Kentucky federal judge on March 27 denied a motion to dismiss an insulin pump product liability case and granted the plaintiffs leave to file an amended complaint (Donald Hawn, et al. v. Medtronic MiniMed, Inc., et al., No. 16-93, E.D. Ky., Central Div., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 43954).